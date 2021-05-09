5 killed in Kaduna, 1 missing, says Commissioner 

May 9, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project, Security 0



The Kaduna State , says five people have been killed and one other missing in separate incidents in the state.


The said three people shot dead by gunmen at Golkofa village in Jema’a Local Area while one person was injured.


Samuel Aruwan, the Commissioner for Security and Home Affairs, said in a statement on Sunday, that all the four victims members of the same family.


He said that the incident was confirmed by the Defence Headquarters outfit Operation Safe Haven and the state Police Command.


The three victims killed in their home on Saturday night.


The commissioner also said two people died in Kachia following a misunderstanding.


He explained that one Hamidu Nura was allegedly killed by one Abba Muhammad following a misunderstanding.


According to him, the origin of the fisticuffs between the two being investigated by security agencies.


“It however ended with Abba Muhammad stabbing Hamidu Nura to .


“Some irate citizens then mobilized themselves and captured Abba Muhammad, attacking him with knives, clubs and other dangerous , and eventually him in a jungle justice approach.”


Aruwan also said troops of Operation Safe Haven have commenced the search of a commercial motorcyclist went missing on Thursday.


The missing cyclist from Mabuhu village, Zonzon district, LGA.


“Troops are coordinating efforts to locate and rescue the missing person, while engaging his family and community,” he added. (NAN)

Tags: , , ,