5 kidnapped forestry college students regain freedom 

April 9, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Crime & Police, News, Project, Security 0



Nasir-El-Rufai Kaduna state gov

The Kaduna State Government says another five kidnapped students of College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, have regained freedom Thursday night.

The Commissioner for  Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, announced this in a news Friday in Kaduna.


“We are happy to inform that the Kaduna State Police Command recovered five students and immediately informed the Kaduna State Government.


Aruwan  recalled that five students of the students kidnapped at College of Forestry Mechanisation in March were recovered earlier in the week.


According to him, the students have been handed over to their parents after medical checkup and psychological .
He said that Gov. Nasir of the state was elated at this development.


He said the governor charged the students to strong and firm in their pursuit of excellence in life.


He also said that the state government assured the public not to relent in its commitment towards recovering the remaining students held in hostage.


The  Governor commends CP Muri and his team.(NAN)

Tags: , , , ,