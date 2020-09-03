5 filling stations sealed for under dispensing petroleum products in Benin

The Department of Weights and Measures, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, on Thursday sealed five filling stations in Benin for under dispensing petroleum products to customers.

Engr. Ibrahim Isa who led the department’s monitoring team round filling stations in the Edo capital, decried the poor level of service delivery by major and independent petroleum products marketers.

He said after two days of monitoring, the team sealed five filling stations belonging to major and independent marketers for under dispensing petrol, kerosene and diesel to customers.

He named the defaulting filling stations as NNPC, Upper Mission Road; Audu Modu, Muritala Mohammed Way; Conoil and OTOPEC, Airport Road; and CEB Filling Station, Agbor Road.

Isa noted that it was unacceptable to the department for the marketers to remain in business while they continued to defraud customers of their hard earned money.

“We have discovered that these defaulting filling stations dispense petroleum for as much as between N165 per litre and N182.40 per litre, as against the approved pump price of N160 per litre.

“Even though their machines show N160 per litre, they actually sell for N182 per litre, cheating customers with extra N21 per litre. In other words, they dispense 18 litres instead of 20 litres paid for by customers.

Isah said that because it was the responsibility of the ministry to protect both marketers and customers, the department was increasing its sensitisation and awareness campaigns nationwide.

“For the NNPC on Upper Mission Road that flouted the law by breaking the seal for violation, we are going to prosecute the owner as he has been served notice to that effect.

“Others were given grace period to adjust their pump machines.

“The monitoring includes to check if these filling stations have paid their statutory fee which is N5,000 per nozzle, and the accuracy of their dispensing pumps, some of which are not accurate at all,” he said.

He said the objectives of the department included creating a fair and enabling environment for commercial transaction that ultimately leads to job creation, stimulation of investment, opportunities and curbing sharp practices.

He added that the department also ensured fair, balanced, accurate and standardised weighing and measuring process, carried out in trade transaction according to international best practices.

“Any transaction where equipment is used to deliver services the duty of the department is to protect the interest of the consumers and the marketers by making sure that the equipment operates within the limit of the laws,” he added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in the team were also Mr Emmanuel Ebukansor, Zonal Coordinator South-South; and Mr Ateji Olusegun, the State Coordinator, among other inspectors. (NAN)