5 entries qualify for the 6th ARSO essay competition – SON

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has released list of five qualified enteries for the sixth continental essay competition of the 2019 African Organization for Standardization (ARSO).

This was contained in a statement issued by the Director General of SON, Osita Aboloma said the list was arrived at by the inter-ministerial screening committee from the entries of 141 students of tertiary institutions across the country.

With the topic of the year’s competition as: “The Role of Standardization in Winning the Fight against Corruption for Sustainable African Transformation,” the DG disclosed that 81 of the entries met the initial requirements of validation by the respective institutions of the participants.

The statement further said the 2019 essay competition was aimed at bringing benefits of the fight against corruption within Africa and benefits to consumers, manufacturers, suppliers, regulators and government as well as the fight against corruption as a catalyst to Africa’s growth for improving the quality and standards of products and services in Africa.

The five winning entries that qualified to participate in the continental version of the annual essay competition were put together by ARSO in order to promote knowledge in standardization amongst undergraduates across the African Continent.

It applauded the outstanding number of entries this year, noting that the level of awareness on standardization issues had significantly increased in Nigeria.

“Three anti-corruption institutions were co-opted into the inter-ministerial screening committee for the consideration of this year’s essay namely, Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU); the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC); and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).”

