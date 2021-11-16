5 die in Ladipo Market gas explosion – NEMA

November 16, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



 Five persons including a 10-year old boy on Tuesday lost their lives following an at an industrial retailing outlet in Ladipo Spare Part Market, Lagos.

Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, Acting Zonal Coordinator, Zonal Office,
NEMA, confirmed development in a statement in Lagos.

Farinloye said cause of explosion, which occurred on Tuesday morning at shop located at 33/35 Ojekunle St. Ladipo Spare Part Market, Lagos was yet to be ascertained.

According to him, shop had several industrial cylinders used for welding purposes.

He said NEMA, Lagos State Fire Service, Police Disaster Management Unit and Lagos State Emergency Management Agency immediately responded to distress signal and were able to contain the fire.

“Unfortunately there were casualties. Five persons were recovered dead including a 10 year-old boy and a woman,” Farinloye said.

He said investigation by NEMA showed that the shop was earlier sealed because the side of the street was dedicated as mechanic village, which was not accessible to other users.

Farinloye said after sometime, the seal and lock were removed before the incident occurred.

(NAN)

Tags: , , ,