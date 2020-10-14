5 cars destroyed as youths clash over #EndSARS protest

Five cars were vandalised in Abuja on Wednesday when rival youth groups clashed over the #EndSARS protests.

The Commissioner of Police in the FCT, Mr Bala Ciroma, who confirmed the incident to newsmen, said that the incident caused a traffic gridlock around the area.

“There were exchanges between groups opposed to the protests and others supporting the protests at Julius Berger round-about in the early hours of Wednesday.

“The timely intervention of the Police prevented the situation from escalating to something more dangerous.

“We have commenced investigation to determine what happened at the Berger junction. About five vehicles were vandalised. No arrest has so far been made but investigation is ongoing. There is no casualty recorded,” he said.

He explained that the command had deployed its personnel across the territory, especially at strategic points, to curb other security breaches.

“We have deployed a good number of personnel to flash points to prevent any security breach,” he said.

He urged the protesters to allow peace to reign so that economic activities could pick up in the Federal Capital Territory. (NAN)