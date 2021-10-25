5 abducted commuters in Ekiti regain freedom- Police

The Nigeria Police, Ekiti Command, Monday said it had rescued five commuters abducted by suspected bandits Ayedun-Ilasa-Ayebode in Ikole Local Government area of the state.

The command Public Relations Officer, ASP. Sunday Abutu, confirmed the development to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti.

“They were released around Ikole-Ekiti in Ikole Local Government area an effort by our operatives and other agencies.

“The pressure was much the kidnappers to extent that they had to let the go.

“Efforts are still to apprehend the kidnappers for prosecution in order to ensure of the people.

“We advise that people should security conscious and make sure that they report all suspected people around their environment to the security agencies, especially the police,” said.

The five abducted commuters were said to have been released Sunday and no one could confirm whether ransom was paid or not.

The were kidnapped Thursday from various locations in Ilasa and Ayebode during a coordinated attacks by bandits terrorising the axis in recent time.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the bandits had engaged some military men, who came to the victims, in a fierce battle.

The bandits later escaped through the nearby bush.(NAN)

