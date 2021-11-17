4th Nigeria Diaspora Investment Summit: FG Pledges Diaspora Investment Support

By Chimezie Godfrey

Nigerians in Diaspora have been assured of security and support for their investments in Nigeria.

Vice president ,Prof Yemi Osibanjo gave the assurance during the 4th Nigerian diaspora investment summit at the presidential villa Abuja.

The fourth edition of the Nigeria Diaspora investment summit targeted at moving beyond diaspora remittances to diaspora investment was well attended both physically and online.

Dignitaries at the event include the SGF Boss Mustapha who represented the Vice president,Nasarawa state governor Abdullahi Sule,Kebbi state governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, minister for works, Babatunde Fashola, minister for health, Osagie Ehanire ,the ministers of state for foreign affairs and trade and investment, Ambassador Zubairu Dada and Mrs Marian Katagum among others.

In her welcome address the concerned of the summit, Dr Badewa Adejugbe-Williams expressed delight that previous summits had yielded fruits as networks that had led to business deals were forged.

“over the years, businesses ranging from startups such as Binary Hillstech, an integrated startup ecosystem for tech entrepreneurs, to large associations like the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) have taken advantage of the summit’s networking opportunities to expand their businesses and activities.

“As a result of the new networks made and ideas exchanged during the Summit, several participants have been inspired to start their own business while some have based on the insights gathered from the summit tripled their investment in the country.

“These success stories really buttress the fact that the NDIS is one of the surest platforms for attracting Diaspora investment into local businesses in the country and also one of the vital catalysts that spurs new business startups in Nigeria,” she said.

In her speech, Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri Erewa said the summit had become a veritable platform for diasporans to engage.

She said,”In the quest of the Federal Government to go far in repositioning the economy in this post Covid era, there is a need to partner with the Diaspora in achieving these goals.

“This is why the Summit with this year theme being Diaspora Partnership and Linkages for Post-COVID Economic Growth is very apt because it creates that avenue and platform of partnership between the Government and the Diaspora in attracting investment into local business and thus enhancing Foreign Direct Investment in the country”.

In the keynote address, the SGF Boss Mustapha delivering Vice president Osinbajo’s speech said the summit will help further the federal governments economic sustainability plan and serves as a clarion call to Nigerians in Diaspora to come home and invest.

“We remain steadfast in our goal of diversifying the economic resource base of the nation and so seek to activate and encourage multifarious investment options.

“The Nigerian Diaspora, who are not only familiar with the investment terrain, understand the risks and have personal interest and stake in the future of this country, but have also been acclaimed as one of the largest, brightest and most enigmatic Diaspora group in the world, are clearly a desired and desirable base to rely on and partner with in boosting our Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) for development,” she said.

An investor from diaspora, Enifome Ugbogu from Turkey shared how he ventured into sesame seed export through the summit.

“I listened to the call of the Nigerian government saying that diaspirans should come home and invest in agricultural produce to earn some foreign exchange for the country.

“I did my research and I realized that we are one of the top producers of sesame seed and you know sesame seed is one commodity that is not so much in use for the locals so I ventured into exporting it and the returns have been good”.

The theme of this years summit is partnership and linkages for post covid economic growth.

