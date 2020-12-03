4th Mainland Bridge: FG says proposed project laudable, as LASG, stakeholders brainstorm

The Federal Government on Thursday said that the proposed 4th Mainland Bridge project in Lagos State would boost economic growth and enhance international trade.

The Minister for Environment, Dr Mahmood Abubakar, said this during an “Environmental and Social Impact Assessment Stakeholders scoping workshop with the Federal Ministry of Environment” in Lagos.

Abubakar said that construction of the proposed Lagos 4th Mainland Bridge was long overdue, noting that Lagos State Government had been working on it for about four years and had made several representations to the Federal Government.

The Minister, represented by Mr James Kolawole, a director from the ministry, said the project was about the people and would enhance commerce and international trade to improve livelihoods.

He congratulated Lagos State Government on the laudable project, while stressing the need to take cognisance of both positive and negative impacts of the project on stakeholders.

According to him, doing this will ensure all issues are addressed, so as not to compromise the comfort of future generations unborn.

“For us as a ministry, we are happy with the positive impact, but there is need to resolve the negative aspects; what we need is sustainable development,” he said.

Abubakar said that Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) was an important segment to address all concerns on the proposed construction.

The Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Mrs Aramide Adeyoye, said the Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration was committed in its vision for sustained quality infrastructure delivery across the state.

Adeyoye, represented by the Mr Raheem Owokoniran, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure, said the passion was to drive development by putting adequate facilities in place.