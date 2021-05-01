By Chimezie Godfrey

Nigeria can maximize the potentials of the 4th industrial revolution if it articulates effective policy instruments to guide its emergence into future digital landscape.

The Executive Vice Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof Umaru Danbatta said this at the “VIRTUAL 3RD DISCOURSE SERIES OF THE ADVOCATE LAW PRACTICE.”

Danbatta noted that Nigeria is not lacking in key Policy and Regulatory frameworks and instruments which will enable it to play a leading role in powering the 4th Industrial Revolution.

He said for instance the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy Policy (2020-2030) boasts of eight (8) pillars designed to, enable Nigeria become a leading player in the global digital economy and provide a catalyst to facilitate the diversification of the economy.

He added the policy is to accelerate the attainment of the key national objectives of improving security, reducing corruption and expanding the economy.

Danbatta also pointed out that the Nigerian National Broadband Policy (2020-2024) clearly highlights the various implementation strategies that would aid the pervasive inclusion and rollout of broadband services across the country whilst also developing a robust and holistic digital economy.

He however, stressed that the Nigeria needs to articulate a forward looking policy Instruments to guide its emergence into the future digital landscape.

He said,” “In essence, Nigeria can only maximize the potentials of the 4th Industrial Revolution if we articulate effective and forward-looking Policy Instruments to guide our emergence into the future digital landscape.

“Ensure the ubiquitous presence, the seamless operation and the cost-effective availability of communications infrastructure which will power the digital aspirations of all sectors of the Nigerian economy and ensure that national competitiveness is guaranteed.

‘And deploy effective regulatory instruments and harness the efforts of all critical Stakeholders so that we can derive the utmost benefits from the 4th Industrial revolution and not be reduced to digital laggards, spectators, or, merely a consumptive class.

“The Nigerian Communications Commission is keenly aware of the critical need to harness the contributions of all critical Stakeholders across all industry platforms and professional groups to ensure that Nigerians fully participate in the Fourth Industrial Revolution as drivers and innovators.

“We hope that we can continue to count on the support of all stakeholders in this quest.”

Danbatta explained that the NCC’s Strategic Management Plan (SMP 2020-2024 or “ASPIRE 2024”) consolidated on the vision they earlier articulated in the Strategic Vision Plan and 8-Point Agenda.

He added that they have responded to the Commission’s policy goals to harness the immense socio-economic benefits of ICT for national development.

According to him, to ensure that ICT infrastructure are up to the standard necessary to provide ubiquitous broadband services in Nigeria; and to align the Commission’s regulatory efforts with the aforementioned Policy Instruments, as well as the growth strategies of the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) to ensure Growth, Inclusiveness, and Sustainability.

“We have recorded a number of significant achievements in this regard. These include;

“The licensing of six (6) infrastructure companies (InfraCos) speed up the deployment of broadband infrastructure throughout Nigeria.

“The provision of training and supporting public institutions with ICT interventions like School Knowledge Centers, ADAPTI etc.

“Enhancement of physical infrastructure: in the last five (5) years, the Commission has expanded broadband penetration from 6% to 42.06 as at February 2021; access gap clusters have been reduced from 207 to 114; Fibre Optic coverage has increased from 47,000km to 54,725 km and Base Transceiver Stations for 3G and 4G deployments have increased from 30,000 to 53,460.

“The creation of a full-fledged department Digital Economy has been created to support Federal Government’s Digital Economy agenda. We also increased funding of Telecom Research to N336.4m and have endowed four (4) Professorial Chairs.

“We have also commenced requisite engagements on 5G deployments and some of our licensees have already carried out trials,” he explained.

The Executive Vice Chairman, said these strides will enable the telecommunications sector provide the infrastructure backbone for powering the Fourth Industrial Revolution in Nigeria.

He reiterated the Commission’s firm committed to ensure that Nigerians in Nigeria play a leading role in Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, Internet of Things (IoT), Robotics, Blockchain, Autonomous Vehicle, Drones and other innovative technologies which are now driving growth and national competitiveness.

Danbatta noted that the Commission have achieved very significant success in the articulation of a template for the activation of new SIMs linked with authenticated NINs, adding that the activation of new SIMs will now be carried out across the country in earnest.

According to him, this development further underscores government’s commitment to ensure that all the pre-requisites for the citizens full, effective and productive participation in the digital economy is guaranteed.

He called on all Stakeholders to support these efforts in the overall national interest for a robust citizens’ database that supports socio-economic, health, education, national security and other public interest aspirations of the country.

