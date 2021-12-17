49 officers acquire post-service skills from Nigerian Armed Forces Centre

The Chief Of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Leo Irabor, on Friday said that contemporary global economic and national security climate was dynamic and had been presenting peculiar challenges for post- service life.

Irabor said this at the Nigerian Armed Forces Centre (NAFRIC) graduation for Senior and Mid-Level Officers’ Entrepreneurship and Management Course 4/2021 and Discharging Trainees of NAFRIC Course 3/2021 which held at Buhari Hall, NAFRIC.

Irabor was represented by the Defence Director of Logistics, Maj.-Gen. Julius Oni, at the event where 49 Senior and Middle Level Officers graduated while 350 trainees where discharged from the NAFRIC courses.

According to the CDS, the sustenance of quality training for retiring personnel in vocational entrepreneurship and managerial skills, remains a viable tool for a productive post-service life.

“We have continued to prioritise the training needs of the NAFRIC to ensure that retiring personnel are well equipped to face the challenges of life in retirement and reintegrate successfully into civil life,” he said.

Irabor said that post-service life had its peculiar challenges which include; the management of resources, especially, retirement benefits.

“There will be influences from friends and family members, management of both mental and physical health as well as reintegrating with the civil society.

“Note that, it is very risky for you to embark on a new life that is above your means or engage in non-lucrative ventures.

“I, therefore, urge you to be proactive in your conduct to avoid or overcome these challenges and continue in physical exercises to keep your mind and body sharp,” he said.

The general said that their training had exposed them to several vocational opportunities, entrepreneurship procedures and general management skills that would enable them have a stress free and meaningful life in retirement.

“Bearing this in mind, I will like to enjoin the graduating officers and trainees to leverage all the knowledge, skills and expertise that they have acquired.

“The virtues of discipline, integrity and patriotism which are fundamental to national and defence development have been reinforced throughout every phase during the course at the centre.

“Therefore, annex the skills and expertise obtained during the training to engender personal development and societal progress toward national socioeconomic development,” Irabor said.

He said that in 2017, President Muhammadu Buhari approved enhanced welfare packages for retiring members of the armed forces thereby urging them to remain loyal and dedicated to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“In recent times, the centre has done a lot of work to expand and upgrade training and boarding facilities to enhance capacity to effectively execute its mandate.

“I commend NAFRIC’s Commandant, AVM Adamu Idris, and his team for this remarkable achievement and enjoin you all to sustain this impressive sight,” Irabor said. (NAN)

