49 arrested, 19 police officers injured in London amid Euro 2020 final

July 12, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



Forty-nine people were arrested and 19 officers were injured in London on Sunday under a policing operation for England’s Euro 2020 final against Italy at Wembley.

The Metropolitan said early on Monday that a total of 49 people were arrested during a policing operation football match “for a variety of .”

“Frustratingly, 19 of our officers were injured while they confronted volatile crowds. is wholly unacceptable,” the force said on Twitter.

The Met Police also thanked “the tens of thousands of fans who had good spirits and behaved responsibly.”

Italy beat England 3-2 on penalty kicks to win the trophy at Wembley late Sunday for their continental title.(dpa/NAN)

