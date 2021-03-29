483 illegal migrants rescued off Libyan coast: UN migration agency

The International Organisation Migration (IOM) said on Sunday that 483 migrants had been rescued off Libya’s western coast.

The migration agency said the migrants rescued in two separate by the Libyan Coast Guard.

“While IOM teams there to provide emergency assistance, including medical support, we maintain that Libya is a safe port,” it said.

The agency that more than 4,500 migrants intercepted or rescued so far this year off Libyan coast and ended up in arbitrary detention.

Libya has become a preferred point of departure thousands of immigrants who attempt to cross the Mediterranean Sea to reach European shores, in order to escape and chaos that plagued Libya since the fall of its former leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

In 2020, a total of 11,891 illegal migrants were rescued and returned to Libya, the agency , adding that 381 migrants died and 597 went missing on the central Mediterranean route during the same period.

Rescued migrants end up inside overcrowded reception centres across Libya, even after repeated international calls to close those centres. (Xinhua/NAN)

