48 disengaged teachers found in Kwara payroll – Committee

About 48 disengaged teachers had been found on payroll of Kwara Government in March, a committee set by Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has revealed.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that governor inaugurated a three-person committee to probe allegation of disengaged teachers on payroll.

Chairman of committee, Mr Saka Razaq, while submitting report, said their findings uncovered that 48 disengaged ‘sunset teachers’ were still on the government payroll.

He said the committee was inaugurated on April 30, 2021, to the circumstances surrounding the infiltration of 48 disengaged SUBEB sunset staff into the March 2021 payroll.

“We invited all the departments (their heads and members). We asked them to put their defense in writing and we invited them for oral cross examination and presentation.

“In our cross examination, we examined them based on the documents submitted.

“We even engaged forensic experts in order to detect something. We have now come with our findings and recommendations.

“The committee’s report confirmed the unlawful inclusion of 48 names of sunset teachers into the March payroll,” Razaq said.

He said the committee has recommended that queries be issued to some officers in the preparation of the payroll and called for overhaul of the Office of Accountant General.

Razaq also said the committee recommended the refund of the amount consultant that paid the money, while government should take steps to avoid a repeat of the ugly development.

Receiving the report, AbdulRazaq said appropriate sanctions would be taken against anyone implicated in fraud.

“Integrity of the payroll of the state government is very important to us.

“A situation where people will upload names that are supposed to be on the payroll will be tolerated state government.

“That’s why we set the committee to look into it, find the culprits, and solutions to it.

“Let me appreciate your work. It is straight, fast and voluminous. Government will look into it and take appropriate action,” the governor assured.

NAN recalls that AbdulRazaq set up a three-person committee to probe revelations that some of the teachers who were disengaged in 2020 were paid in March.

The panel comprised Mr Saka Razaq as Chairman with Mr Murtala Sambo and Mrs Adenike Ojo as members. (NAN)

