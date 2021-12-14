475 traffickers jailed for drug offences in 3 months – NDLEA

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has said that no fewer than 475 persons have been convicted and sentenced to various jail terms between September and November 2021.The NDLEA spokesperson, Mr Femi Babafemi said in a statement on Monday that the convictions followed charges filed against the traffickers by the NDLEA at various Federal High Courts across the country.

Babafemi said that the figure represented a portion of the over 1,000 traffickers that were jailed between January and November for drug offences.He said that a total of 73 persons were convicted, with Jigawa recording the highest figure of 15 convicts, followed by Adamawa -14 and FCT-11 in SeptemberAccording to him, Jigawa also topped the chart of the 150 convictions recorded by the agency in October with 14 convicts, followed by Niger-13; Katsina-12; Taraba-11 and Lagos- 11.“Adamawa and Abia states had the highest conviction figure in November with 23 each out of a total of 252 convictions recorded by the anti-narcotic agency in the past month, while FCT had 21 and Plateau- 14.“Interesting highlights of some of the cases include that of 32-year-old Chukwuemeka Orji who was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment with hard labour on 13th October by Justice E.N. Anyadike of the Federal High Court, Umuahia, Abia state.“The sentence makes it the third time Orji will be convicted and jailed for drug offences.“

He was first sentenced to eight months in prison on 15th December 2017 by Justice Anyadike, and jailed for three years on 13th Dec, 2020 by Justice D.E. Osiagor,” he said.“In a similar case, 58-year-old Obi Ajah was also convicted and sentenced to five calendar years imprisonment with hard labour on 13th October by Justice Anyadike.“

The convict is a second time offender, having been convicted on 29th November, 2012 by Justice J.A. Olubanjo of the Federal High Court, Umuahia, ” he added.Babafemi quoted the Chairman, NDLEA, retired Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa, as commending the various state commands and Directorate of Prosecution and Legal Services of the agency for their commitment.He also commended the diligent prosecution of the cases, saying it would strengthen the deterrence effect of the work of the Agency. (NAN).

