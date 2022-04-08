47 countries to attend Africa’s 2022 Travel Indaba expo – Organisers

The South Africa Tourism, Organisers of Africa’s Travel Indaba expo, says no fewer than 47 countries across the globe will be attending the 2022 edition of the expo.The acting Chief Executive Officer, South African Tourism, Themba Khumalo, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Lagos.

Khumalo said that the expo had returned after a two-year pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.He said the expo slated for May 2 to May 5, in the city of Durban, South Africa, would have delegates from Botswana, Germany, Netherlands and Switzerland, among others.“To date, there are currently over 400 African exhibitors and 454 buyers, from 47 countries around the world confirmed to attend Africa’s Travel Indaba 2022 and ready to do business.“These countries include South Africa, Botswana, Nigeria, Ghana, Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands, to name a few.“Africa’sTravel Indaba is set to bring much needed economic injection into the city of Durban and the Kwa Zulu-Natal (KZN) province at large, as international delegates will be hosted,” he said.

Khumalo noted that the last edition of the expo in 2019 attracted about 6,200 delegates across the world with 1,033 exhibiting businesses from 19 countries on the continent.Khumalo noted that South Africa was ready to welcome delegates from across the world to connect and do business contributing to the African continent’s tourism sector recovery.He said the theme of the expo “Africa’s Stories, Your Success”, reaffirmed the fact that Africa was reclaiming its own narrative and was ready to share with the world inspiring stories of resilience shown throughout the pandemic.

Khumalo invited players in the tourism industry, local, regional and international to come and attend Africa’s Travel Indaba.He emphasised that Africa’s Travel Indaba is an African trade show specifically tailored to advancing the continent’s tourism sector needs, with a clear outlook towards recovery.

Khumalo noted that with travellers from across the world seeking new experiences, Africa’s Travel Indaba continued its commitment to empowering small and lesser known businesses in the tourism sector.“We believe that this platform will showcase authentic African experiences and products. Buyers from across the globe will have access to only the best and uniquely African products and experiences.“KZN, the host province for Africa’s Travel Indaba, is ready to once again welcome the continent and the world to its shores,” she said.Pinky Radebe, KZN, Senior Manager, Public Relations and Communications, said as hosts, the organisation would go all out at the year’s Africa’s Travel Indaba to reposition KZN to its global markets.Radebe said this would highlight key tourism developments that had emerged in the province in the past two years.“

Africa’s Travel Indaba will be a phenomenal springboard to relaunch KZN back to the global arena to start regaining the international travel markets back to the province.“This is an opportunity to showcase the destination’s hosting capabilities and hospitality.“We will also offer buyers a first-hand experience through pre and post tours, reinforcing the destination brand in the minds of the participants,” she said.Amanda Kotze-Nhlapo, Chief Convention Bureau Officer, South Africa National Convention Bureau, said that there was a lot to look forward to at the year’s Africa’s Travel Indaba.“As always, the programme for Africa’s Travel Indaba is packed with opportunities to ensure that both our exhibitors and buyers extract maximum value from the trade show.“Our internationally benchmarked diary system that pairs global vetted buyers with quality exhibitors will ensure seamless booking of meetings, ahead of the show,” he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

