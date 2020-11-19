469 Ekiti students get N96.1m scholarship awards

Ekiti State Gov. Kayode Fayemi has approved the disbursement of N96.14 million as scholarship awards to 469 students of the state origin in tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

The state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Dr Olabimpe Aderiye, disclosed this to newsmen in Ado Ekiti.

The commissioner said that the state government had begun electronic payment to bank accounts of the beneficiaries.