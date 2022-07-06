467 police constables graduate from Police College, Ilorin

A total of 467 Police Constables graduated from the Police College, Ilorin, on Wednesday as part of Federal Government’s recruitment drive to boost security.

Speaking at the passing-out parade, Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), in charge of Zone 8 of the police, Mr Ede Ayuba, said other police recruits received the training in 15 other training institutions across the country.

He represented the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Alkali Baba Usman, at the occasion.

He said the constables would be deployed to their local government areas of origin to be part of community policing efforts.

“You are charged to reflect the true professionals for which you have been trained.

“Police staff strength as at 2016 was 370,000, prompting President Muhammadu Buhari to commit his administration to recruiting 10,000 fresh police officers every year.

“The plan is to add 280,000 police officers to the current number to make the combined strength of the police to be at 650,000.

“Of the 10,000 officers shortlisted for recruitment for this exercise, only about 9,000 of them made it to graduation,’’ he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

