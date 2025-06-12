Troops Eliminate Notorious Terrorist Auta, Bandit Kingpin’s Son, Others in Major Zamfara Offensive

Troops of the Mobile Strike Team (MST), operating under Operation FASAN YAMMA (OPFY), achieved a major breakthrough in the fight against terrorism with a decisive offensive on June 10 in Ƙunchin Kalgo town, Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State.
By Chimezie Godfrey
Among those neutralized was the notorious terrorist known as Auta, along with his close associates Abdul Jamilu and Salisu, all of whom were linked to a string of violent attacks in the region.
According to Major General Markus Kangye, Director of Defence Media Operations, “The operation marks a significant blow to criminal elements, destabilizing peace and security in the area.”
Preliminary intelligence also confirmed the elimination of two additional terrorist kingpins, one of whom has been identified as Babayé. In a separate but related operation, troops reportedly killed Sale Ado Madele (alias Sarki), the eldest son of notorious bandit leader Ado Alieru.
In another development, troops ambushed and killed ten more terrorists who had gathered near a filling station in Danjibga. The group was believed to be part of a syndicate mobilized by a known terrorist commander, Dogo Sule, for a planned attack.
“The Nigerian Armed Forces remain committed to safeguarding lives and restoring lasting peace across Zamfara State and the wider North-West region,” Kangye emphasized. “This operation underscores our resolve to dismantle terrorist networks and bring perpetrators of violence to justice.”