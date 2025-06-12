Troops Eliminate Notorious Terrorist Auta, Bandit Kingpin’s Son, Others in Major Zamfara Offensive

‎



‎Troops of the Mobile Strike Team (MST), operating under Operation FASAN YAMMA (OPFY), achieved a major breakthrough in the fight against terrorism with a decisive offensive on June 10 in Ƙunchin Kalgo town, Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State.



‎By Chimezie Godfrey



‎Among those neutralized was the notorious terrorist known as Auta, along with his close associates Abdul Jamilu and Salisu, all of whom were linked to a string of violent attacks in the region.



‎According to Major General Markus Kangye, Director of Defence Media Operations, “The operation marks a significant blow to criminal elements, destabilizing peace and security in the area.”



‎Preliminary intelligence also confirmed the elimination of two additional terrorist kingpins, one of whom has been identified as Babayé. In a separate but related operation, troops reportedly killed Sale Ado Madele (alias Sarki), the eldest son of notorious bandit leader Ado Alieru.



‎In another development, troops ambushed and killed ten more terrorists who had gathered near a filling station in Danjibga. The group was believed to be part of a syndicate mobilized by a known terrorist commander, Dogo Sule, for a planned attack.



‎“The Nigerian Armed Forces remain committed to safeguarding lives and restoring lasting peace across Zamfara State and the wider North-West region,” Kangye emphasized. “This operation underscores our resolve to dismantle terrorist networks and bring perpetrators of violence to justice.”