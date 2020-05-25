46 die, 387 injured in accidents on Abeokuta-Lagos expressway in 6 years-FRSC

Share the news













The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said on Monday that 46 persons died in road accidents at the Old Toll-Gate corridor on the Abeokuta-Lagos expressway between January 2014 and May 2020.

The FRSC Sector Commander in Ogun, Mr Clement Oladele, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota that 387 others also sustained injuries.

Oladele said that the deaths and injuries were recorded in 158 road traffic accidents during the period.

He attributed the accidents to black spots at the axis around the old toll gate on the expressway.

“The incessant road traffic accidents within the axis of the old toll gate at Ota, along the Abeokuta – Lagos expressway, is not only disturbing but worrisome.

“Within the same period, a total of 457 vehicles were involved in accidents. A total of 1, 381 persons were involved, while 387 injured victims were rescued from the road traffic crashes.

“From the FRSC’s routine road audits of the Lagos-Abeokuta corridor, a re-engineering of areas notorious for frequent crashes was recommended to eliminate the sloppy gradient, ” he said.

Oladele said that a comprehensive audit report was prepared by the FRSC and deposited with the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, FERMA, the Ogun State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure and other relevant stakeholders.

This, he said, was to aid decisions on the suggestion that the slope in the area should be filled.

He also suggested the construction of an overhead interchange bridge that could allow vehicles in transit to connect the various exit points at the old toll gate intersection without interfering with traffic flow.

According to Oladele, all the market permits issued by the local authorities should be revoked, while markets located beside the intersection should be relocated.

“Illegal bus stops beside the road should be dismantled and standard bus stops erected far away where passengers cannot interfere with the flow of traffic,’’ he said.

He said the FRSC audit report partly informed the Federal Government’s decision to award contracts for the rehabilitation of the entire stretch of the corridor from Abeokuta to Lagos.

The sector commander noted that road accidents associated with that stretch of the corridor would be eliminated when the road project was completed. (NAN)

