45 Enugu College of Education students, staffs graduate in free vocational skills

The Potter’s Wheel Foundation (PWF), on Sunday, graduated 45 students and staff of the Enugu State College Of Education Technical ( ESCET), including two visual impaired women, on free vocational skills.

The 45 graduands are the ninth batch of trainees the Foundation had trained, certified and released into the labour market since it began its training in Enugu.

The highlight of the event were the public presentation and showcasing of “Made in Enugu products” by the students.

Awards of excellence were presented to Mr. Osondu Eze, Provost, ESCET and Mrs Adline Okere, Editor BBC Igbo, for their positive contributions to humanity and the foundation.

Speaking at the event, Mr Godsown Onuzulike, Founder and president of PWF, in a speech titled “The need for a production based economy” reiterated that the prevailing social ills in our society could be tackled by building a production-based economy.

Onuzulike added that the beneficiaries were trained free of charge on how to make cakes, meat pie and other pies, doughnut, samosa, spring roll, chin-chin, peanut, scotch egg, bread, cookies, alcohol-based hand sanitizers, antibacterial hand wash, car wash and liquid soap.

Others were body wash,tile wash, toilet wash, insecticide, rodenticide,carrot oil, coconut oil, avocado oil, laundry tablet soap, bleach, detergent, antiseptics, disinfectants, odour control, organic soap, organic cream and many others.

He, therefore, called on the government and well meaning individuals to support the organization in her fight against unemployment, poverty, crime and insecurity, by empowering the beneficiaries with start up packs.

The President also announced that the next batch would start on May 7, with digital and agricultural skills training added to the mix of what the next batch would freely enjoy.

“Therefore, interested persons should to go to the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium Complex Enugu to pick their free Expression of Interest form,” he said.

Mr Chika Amuka,Secretary to the provost, while receiving the Award on behalf of the provost, said the provost had approved that the foundation should, in future plan for a programme of this nature for the school.

Meanwhile, the Head of Consular and Immigration, Embassy of Italy to Nigeria, Mr Ugochukwu Onuzulike, represented by his brother Newman Chukwuajah, presented materials worth N30,000 to 30 of the trainees.

This, he said, would help them purchase the necessary start-up materials to continue and become owners of their own businesses.

In his closing remark, the Dean of Studies, Dr Oby Otiji, appreciated the efforts of the organization and the school management in equipping the people with viable knowledge.

He enjoined the graduands to take-off from there and make good use of what they had learnt. (NAN)

