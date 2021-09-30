441 trucks, articulated vehicles crash in Ogun State in eight months – FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says 441 trucks and articulated vehicles were involved in road traffic crashes in Ogun between January and August.

Mr Ahmed Umar, the State Sector Commander disclosed on Thursday at Ogere Trailer Park at the flag-off of the command’s end-of-year road safety campaign.

He said the rate of involvement of trucks and articulated vehicles in road crashes, especially along Lagos – Ibadan expressway was alarming, adding that over speeding was the leading cause of the accidents.

Umar said that the 441 trucks and articulated vehicles were among the 1,324 vehicles involved in road accidents during the period under review.

He said the campaign focused on sensitising members of the public about safe mobility in the state in spite of the high number of trucks and articulated vehicles plying roads there.

He added that the command would further engage truck and articulated vehicles drivers to minimise accidents on the roads.

He urged truck fleet operators in the state to engage FRSC in its recruitment of drivers to enhance the safety of their vehicles and of other road users.

Umar also appealed to drivers of trucks and articulated vehicles to obey the stipulated 60km per hour speed limit by installing Speed Limiting Devices.

“We shall sustain our enforcement against driving under influence of drugs and alcohol on all categories of vehicles in collaboration with the NDLEA.

“We also advise all drivers to ensure they possess the appropriate class of drivers licence as the command is committed to sustaining `Operation Show Your Drivers Licence’ in line with directives from FRSC Headquarters,’’ he said.

He advised the public to drive within speed limit; avoid night travels while passengers should be vigilant and always cautioning speeding drivers.

Ogun State’s Commissioner for Transport, Gbenga Dairo, who represented Gov. Dapo Abiodun at the campaign launch, assured the FRSC that the state government would continue to value its positive impact.

He said the state government would constitute a State Road Safety Advisory Council to oversee the implementation of the National Road Safety Strategy in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the campaign is: “Maintain Safe Speed, Avoid Night Travels and Enjoy Quality Road Experience.’’ (NAN)

