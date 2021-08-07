44,000 Kogi pupils sit for common entrance exam — commissioner

No fewer than 44,000 pupils of both public and private schools, on Saturday, sat for the 2021 Common Entrance Examination (CEE) across Kogi state’s 21 Local Government Areas, according to Mr Wemi Jones, the state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology.

Jones disclosed this, while speaking to journalists, shortly after monitoring the conduct of the examination at some Centres in Lokoja.

The Commissioner thanked Gov. Yahaya Bello, for the prompt release of funds which ensured the smooth conduct of the examination across the state.

Represented by Mr Dipo Ayenibe, the Director Exams, Admissions and Certifications in the Ministry, Jones said the government had put the necessary measures in place to ensure an enabling environment for the conduct of a hitch free examination.

He expressed his satisfaction with the conduct of the exercise in Lokoja and across the state, saying that the ministry had been receiving positive reports from its officials from all other LGAs of the state.

Ayenibe commended the teachers, pupils and their parents/guardians for their support and understanding in maintaining examination standards.

Also speaking, Mr Kassim Abdulmalik, the Education Secretary, Lokoja Local Governments Education Authority, said the conduct of the exam was smooth and without any form of challenges.

Abdulmalik, who doubles as Chairman, Forum of Education Secretaries, Kogi State, noted that the monitoring of the exam was decentralized at the local government level, to ensure its effectiveness.

”The children arrived on time and exam started on time, despite the rain, and where we have shortage of papers, we called the ministry and they responded immediately”, Abdulmalik said.

Some of the Supervisors of the Centres visited, commended the State Government and the Ministry for putting the necessary arrangements in place to ensure a smooth and hitch free examination.

Mr Musa Sulieman, the Exam Supervisor of Holy Trinity School centre, said that a total of 17 schools, both public and private, with population of 487 pupils sat for the exam at the centre.

On his part, the Supervisor of Lokongoma LGEA School Centre, Mr Abdulmalik Abdullahi, said that pupils from 29 schools sat for the exam at the centre, and that the conduct was successful.

One of the pupils, Ezekiel Ameh from Mamas Christian Academy, said he was excited to participate in the entrance examination, as he would be advancing to secondary school.

Other examination centres visited included: Saint Mary LGEA School, Army Day Secondary School Barracks, Saint Luke Model School Adankolo, among others. (NAN)

