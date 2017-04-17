The Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi has written to Mr Femi Fani -Kadode as well as Mr Lere Olayinka,media aide to governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti state demanding the retraction of their assertions on social media linking him to the $43m haul at Ikoyi,Lagos.

Prince Lateef Fagbemi,SAN, lawyer to the Minister who wrote and signed the letters on behalf of his client said that the assertions by Fani Kayode and Olayinka linking Amaechi to the $43m haul in Ikoyi were defamatory, among others.

