4,384 FCT pilgrims arrive Mina, ready for 2023 Hajj

By Chimezie Godfrey

The contingent of the Federal Capital Territory to the 2023 Muslims Pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, comprising of 4,384 pilgrims have arrived Mina, ready for the Hajj Rituals.

This number is out of the 2.6 million pilgrims expected to perform this year’s pilgrimage in the Holy Land, Saudi Arabia.

The Chairman of the FCT Ministerial Team 2023/1444 A.H, Mallam Bashir Muhammad, made this disclosure Monday, at Mina, Saudi Arabia.

Muhammad said that the FCT contingent were conveyed to Saudi Arabia via a total number of 14 flights.

The Chairman reiterated that every Hajj exercise comes with its peculiar challenge(s) and this year’s is not different; stressing that so far so good.

According to him, the FCT contingent will remain the good Ambassadors of Nigeria they are known for.

He revealed that arrangements are on top gear to ensure seamless movement of FCT pilgrims to the Arafat Plain tomorrow (Tuesday).

The Chairman commanded the FCTA authorities, especially the Permanent Secretary, FCT, Mr. Olusade Adesola, for the tremendous support to the FCT pilgrims.

Also speaking, the Director, FCT Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Mallam Abubakar Adamu Evuti, expressed optimism that with the firm arrangements put on ground, the Board is expecting a hitch-free Hajj exercise.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

