438 COVID-19 active cases yet to turn up for treatment

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, says 438 active cases of COVID-19 in Lagos communities were yet to turn up for treatment in the state’s COVID-19 care centres.

Abayomi made the disclosure through his Twitter account, @ProfAkinAbayomi, on Tuesday while giving the state’s COVID-19 update for Sept.12.

He said that 48 new COVID-19 infections were confirmed out of a total of 915 COVID-19 tests conducted in the state on the reported day.