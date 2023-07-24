435 children killed since start of Sudan conflict – UNICEF

In Sudan, about 435 children have been killed and 2,025 injured since violence broke out three months ago, according to a statement issued by the UN children’s agency UNICEF on Monday.

“The impact that this conflict has had on children in Sudan over the last 100 days is unfathomable,” said Ted Chaiban, UNICEF deputy executive director.

In total, the UN children’s agency has received reports of 2,500 child rights violations so far, but the number is actually likely to be much higher, the statement said.

“Every day, children are killed, injured, abducted and witness schools, hospitals and vital infrastructure being damaged, destroyed or looted,” said Chaiban, who is currently in Sudan.

In Sudan, former vice president Mohammed Hamdan Daglo’s RSF militia, a paramilitary made up of tens of thousands of fighters that emerged from Arab militias in Darfur is fighting the armed forces led by de-facto President Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

Meanwhile, series of truces, brokered by Saudi Arabia and the United States, have largely failed to hold amid a growing humanitarian crisis. (dpa/NAN)

