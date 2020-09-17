434 traffic offenders convicted as FRSC commences ‘Operation Road Sanitiser’

Share the news













The Zone 4 Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps comprising Plateau, Benue and Nasarawa States, commences “OPERATION ROAD SANITIZER” aimed at ensuring sanity on the roads from 18th to 30th September, 2020. The Zonal Commanding Officer Zone RS 4, Jos, Assistant Corps Marshal Kayode OLAGUNJU, mni, disclosed that the Special Patrol Operation is necessitated by observed increased mobility, road traffic law violations and crashes usually associated with the last quarter of the year tagged the EMBER months. He directed all the Commanding Officers in the Zone to step up their activities to curb the menace of road traffic crashes. The Commanders were also asked to ensure prosecution of more traffic offenders as additional 434 violators were convicted by mobile courts organised in conjunction with the Plateau, Benue and Nasarawa states.

In a statement issued by the Acting Zonal Public Education Officer, DRC Terry Hoomlong, he stated that, the Operation entails enforcement of Critical Offences such as use of phone while driving, Dangerous driving, Overloading, Speed Limit Violation, Driving with worn out tyres, Driving with Shattered Vehicle Windshield, Operating Mechanically Deficient Vehicles, Seatbelt Violation, Riding motorcycle without helmet, Driving Under the Influence of Drugs or Alcohol, failure to install Speed Limiting Device, among other violations. He also added that the Corps will not spare any reprobate and recalcitrant offender. The Command enjoined all motorists to exhibit caution while using the roads and ensure that their vehicles are in good working condition.

The breakdown of the recent Mobile Court convictions reveal that Chief Magistrate Godswill Longs in Plateau State, found guilty as charged 166 offenders out of 170 arraigned while in Nasarawa State, Chief Magistrate Shafa Yahaya, convicted 31 out of 33 drivers arraiged before him. Also in Nasarawa State, Magistrate Gwahimba Vincent, sitting in Nasarawa-Toto convicted 30 of the 35 arraigned Offenders. Magistrate Abundaga Habila, sitting in keffi, also in Nasarawa state convicted 51 offenders out of the 66 arraigned. Chief Magistrate Abimbola KI Buzi, sitting in Nasarawa – Eggon found guilty 28 of the 35 arraigned traffic violators. Magistrate Victoria Ishaku, sitting in Akwanga, also delivered guilty judgements on 64 of the 88 arraigned offenders while Magistrate EL Farouk sitting in Garaku convicted 34 out of the 47 drivers that appeared before him. In Benue, Chief Magistrate Vaachi Terlumun convicted all the 34 traffic offenders arraigned before him .

The convicted drivers were jailed for periods between two (2) and six (6) months but were however given the option of fines ranging between two thousand and ten thousand Naira in line with the FRSC (Establishment) Act, 2007 and the National Road Traffic Regulation, 2012. The most prevalent offences were Overloading, Driver’s Licence Violation, Number Plate Violation, Speed Limit violation and Vehicle Licence Violation.

Meanwhile the Zonal Commander Dr Kayode OLAGUNJU noted that many of the traffic offenders earlier declared wanted for not reporting as required and failure to pay the stipulated fines penalty, voluntarily redeemed the fines while some others were apprehended during the special Operation designed to track them. He called on all others who are yet to report, some for over a year, to do so immediately as OPERATION TRACKER continues as part of the efforts to rearrest the fleeing offenders. These offenders are to be prosecuted when apprehended in line with Section 10(4) of the FRSC (Establishment) Act, 2007 and Regulation 220 of the National Road Traffic Regulation, 2012.

The Zonal Commanding Officer enjoined motorists to always observe all traffic rules and regulation while using the roads. They should drive to stay alive. Wishing all road users safe journey into the new year and beyond.

DRC TERRY HOOMLONG

Deputy Route Commander,

Acting Zonal Public Education Officer Zone RS 4

For: Zonal Commanding Officer

Related