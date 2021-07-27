42 State House Staff take Oath of Secrecy

July 27, 2021 Danlami Nmodu Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, Anti-Graft, Featured, News 0



Photo: Justice Hamza Muazu of FCT High Court administers  Oath of Secrecy and Declaration of Secrecy on State House Staff.

Permanent Secretary, State House, Tijjani Umar on Tuesday in Abuja warned staff that disclosing confidential information without authorisation will attract penalties under public service rules.

According to a press signed by Patience Tilley-Gyado, Assistant Director Information, State House, Tuesday, Permanent Secretary stated this at administration of Oath of Secrecy and Declaration of Secrecy to 42 staff of State House, administered by Justice Hamza Muazu of the FCT High Court.

Justice Hamza Muazu of the FCT High Court administers the Oath of Secrecy and Declaration of Secrecy on State House Staff.

The Permanent Secretary explained oaths were administered to staff members who handle classified documents.

‘‘We discovered that due to deployment of officers and retirement a number of our staff need to be placed under the radar so that they will be aware that their jobs, the kind of documents or information they are handling from day to day and beyond, are so important and must be safeguarded.

‘‘That’s the reason we decided to the needful by administering the Oath of Secrecy, highlighting the importance of letting them know what information they are managing and the consequences of the of such information,’’ said.

The Permanent Secretary, who disclosed exercise will be , expressed delight that so far the State House has not recorded any of information.

‘‘We have not had any . We don’t anticipate having any .

‘‘But then it’s our duty to let them understand that if there is any, there will be consequences after investigations and that also includes after they have retired from the Civil Service,’’ said.

Earlier before the administration of the Oaths, Mr Tukur Yahaya, the Director of Special Department, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, took the staff through sensitization, explaining the essence of the Official Secrets Act, 1962.

‘‘The essence of this exercise is the safety and security of government information, documents and facilities,’’ said.

Tags: , , ,