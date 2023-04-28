40th Anniversary: MINILS, ARMTI Lock Horns in Novelty Match

As part of activities to mark its 40th Anniversary, Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS), football team locked horns with their counterpart from the Argricultural and Rural Management Training Institute (ARMTI) Ilorin during a novelty match played at MINILS football pitch on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

The game, which ended in a stalemate, created a pulsating and entertaining moment for members of the Management and staff of both institutions who trooped out en masse to cheer their teams.

Addressing both teams at the end of the match, the Director-General of MINILS, Comrade Issa Aremu, mni, applauded the great skills and sportsmanship displayed by the players, and expressed optimism that both institutions have the potentials to build formidable teams to represent them in any football competition.