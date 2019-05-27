$40m fraud: EFCC to appeal acquittal of Azibaola

May 27, 2019 Anti-Graft, Featured, Project




#TrackNigeria – The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has described  as unfortunate the acquittal of Robert Azibaola, a cousin to former president, Goodluck Jonathan, who was charged for $40 million fraud before Justice Nnamdi Dimgba.

The EFCC, in  statement by Tony Orilade, its  ag. head, media and  publicity expressed  concern that despite the weight of evidence brought before the Court and witnesses presented, Justice Dimgba held that, “the prosecution must show directly how the defendant took possession of funds and knew that it forms part of proceeds of corruption.”

“Invariably, the Commission’s legal team will be studying the judgement thoroughly and will be taking necessary actions to appeal it as we hope that the appellate court shall view the merit of the prosecution and do justice to the case,” Orilade said.




Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply