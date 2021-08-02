40,000 residents of Bauchi State to benefit from free healthcare—- Official

The Bauchi State Health Contributory Management Agency (BASHCMA) says that 40,000 vulnerable people from its 20 local government councils will be benefiting from its free healthcare.

The BASHCMA Chief Administrative Officer, Mr Abdurahman Mustapha, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi on Monday.

According to Mustapha, the free medical care is initiated by the Federal Government in partnership with the state government under the basic healthcare provision fund.

He said that the exercise scheduled to start during this month would improve access to quality services from the would-be beneficiaries.

The administrative officer noted that the services would be provided in 323 selected primary health centres (PHCs).

“In August, the free basic healthcare will start in all the 323 political wards in the state.

“Certain criteria were used to select the 40,000 potential beneficiaries from all the local councils.

“ These include: women within the reproductive age, children under five years, physically challenged persons and old people,’’ he said. (NAN)

