40,000 residents of Bauchi State to benefit from free healthcare—- Official

August 2, 2021



The Bauchi State Health Contributory Management Agency (BASHCMA) says that 40,000 vulnerable people its 20 local government councils will be benefiting its healthcare.

The BASHCMA Chief Administrative Officer, Mr Abdurahman Mustapha, stated this in an interview the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi on Monday.

According to Mustapha, the medical is initiated Federal Government in partnership the state government under the basic healthcare provision fund.

He said that the scheduled to start during this month would improve access to quality services the would-be beneficiaries.

The administrative officer noted that the services would be provided in 323 selected primary health centres (PHCs).

“In August, the basic healthcare will start in all the 323 political wards in the state.

“Certain criteria used to select the 40,000 potential beneficiaries all the local councils.

“ These include: women within the reproductive age, children under five years, physically challenged persons and old people,’’ he said. (NAN)

