CORRECTED: 40,000 PWDs absorbed into the N-Power scheme – Minister

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

Sadiya Umar farouq, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster management and Social Development, has stated that not less than 40, 000 Persons With Disabilities, PWDs, have been absorbed into the current N-Power scheme, as part of efforts towards ensuring inclusiveness for PWDs.

The Minister made the disclosure yesterday, during the National Disability Summit in commemoration of the International Day for Persons With Disabilities held in Abuja.

According to her, the summit was organised to ensure PWDs are equipped for inclusiveness andupliftment and that her ministry has been working assiduously to ensure the betterment of PWDs, adding that the creation of the National Commission for Persons With Disabilities, NCPWD, will ensure the integration of PWDs in the society.

Farouq tasked all heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs, to comply with President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive on the inclusiveness of PWDs. She equally urged PWDs to use their resilience to forge ahead and that she has approved the enrolment of 40,000 PWDs into the N-power scheme.

The minister of Women Affairs, Dame Paulen Tallen, in her own remarks expressed her support and solidarity for the NCPWD in the work it is doing in supporting the course of PWDs.

In her words; “PWDs are special people and they should be seen and recognized as one. Nigeria cannot move forward if the PWDs are left behind.”

She canvassed for at least five percent of inclusion of PWDs in the administration of the state.

Hon. Dr. Suleiman Kangiwa, Chairman Governing Council NCPWD, in his remark maintained that the governing council of the Commission is committed to the wellbeing of PWDs, while commending them for not allowing their conditions to deter from contributing their quota to the development of the country.

The Executive Secretary of NCPWD, James David Lalu, in his speech commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the creation of the Commission, saying the President has been friendly with the disability community and that he has always given his support.

He maintained that with the summit, stakeholders can fashion out ways for the betterment and inclusiveness of PWDs in the country.

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...