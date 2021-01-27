4,000 women to benefit from FG’s Cash Grant in Kaduna State – Farouq

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, has said that over 4,000 women in Kaduna State are to benefit from the on-going Federal Government Rural Women Cash Grant Programme.

The Minister who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Bashir Nura Alkali, stressed that empowering the beneficiaries of the Cash Grant is consistent with the President Buhari’s administration national vision of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years.

Farouq added that the empowerment programme is designed to provide a one-off grant to some of the poorest and most vulnerable women in rural and semi-urban areas of the country.

She said,”A cash grant of N20,000.00 will be disbursed to about 125,000 poor women across the 36 States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

“Our target in Kaduna State is to disburse the grant to over 4,000 beneficiaries across the 23 Local Government Councils of the state.

“The grant is expected to increase income and productive assets of target beneficiaries.

“It is our hope that the beneficiaries of this programme will make good use of the grant to generally contribute towards improving their living standard.”

Continuing, she added, “We believe with the complementary effort of the Kaduna State Government, the target beneficiaries will be adequately covered within the next few days.

“I am optimistic that with the support and cooperation of Your Excellency and other stakeholders present here, we will remain on the track of lifting 100 million out of poverty by 2030.

“To the beneficiaries, Let me, however, reiterate that this money belongs to you and you alone. It is meant for you to use in any small business venture you deem fit.”

The Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El- Rufai, represented by his Deputy, Dr. Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe, reafirmed the State’s support and enthusiasm on the initiative which will provide a platform for the empowerment of rural women as part of the social inclusion and poverty alleviation agenda.

“We recognise that this programme is not the first and will serve as part of social inclusion and empowerment for rural women.

“The State is honoured by the presence of the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs at the Flag off of the grant,” She said.

The Deputy Governor mentioned that the Kaduna State has a robust social protection policy and the main thrust is to have a well structured integrated social protection system that is capable of reaching the poorest and vulnerable citizens in the state.

She disclosed that the Kaduna State Executive Council has approved the Social Register as the primary source of data for interventions like the one flagged off in the State by the Federal government.

She enjoined the beneficiaries to reciprocate the gesture of the Federal Government by making use of the support they have received to enhance their livelihood.

