4,000 PDP members to join APC in Jigawa – Official

The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Jigawa, says it has concluded arrangements to receive 4,000 members of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) into its fold.

Alhaji Aminu Sani-Gumel, the Jigawa APC Chairman, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday that all the necessary required procedures for their smooth transition had been concluded.

Sani-Gumel said that more than 2,000 members of PDP had earlier dumped the party for APC in Maigatari and Kafin Hausa Local Government Areas of the state.

He said that 4,000 PDP members had indicated interest to join the APC in Garki and Birnin Kudu LGAs, adding that their reception would soon hold.

“Preparation for the official ceremony to welcome them into the ruling party in the state is on top gear,” he said.

Sani-Gumel attributed the successes recorded by the APC to the leadership qualities of President Muhammadu Buhari at the centre as well as that of Gov. Muhammad Badaru at the state level.

He said that the defecting PDP members were equally attracted by the party’s style of leadership towards fulfilling its campaign promises at all levels.

He reiterated commitment of the party’s leadership towards ensuring good governance and accountability in the country.

The chairman urged APC members to embark on mass mobilisation at the grassroot ahead of its national convention billed for February. (NAN)

