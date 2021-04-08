4,000 Kano indigents to join police constabulary, says Ganduje

April 8, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project, Security 0



Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State says his administration is  planning to send more than 4,000 youths to police constabulary training.

The governor said this on Thursday in Kano when he received the new Commandant of the Police Academy, Wudil, CP Lawal Tanko-Jimeta on a courtesy.

According to him, some youths the state are also trained recently as police constabulary as part of the state government’s efforts to prepare .

“And anytime there is  need for security outfits  to recruit,  it means we have already applicants for  .

He said the state government had provided a  functional control centre at the Nigerian Police headquarters in Kano with CCTV arrangements to monitor what is happening in the state.

The governor noted that the state government had provided what he  called security dormitories on major  roads coming into the state.

“By doing so, able to control what is coming and what is going out of the city.

“And at Dansoshiya forest, which is neighbouring Katsina, developing a Ruga system for herdsmen with all what it takes to have settled and the education of their children is guaranteed.

“With all these measures put in place by implication, security challenges are  reduced,” the governor said.

Earlier,  the new commandant said the academy had been enjoying full support the state government, especially their immediate host communities.

He further appealed to the governor to look into the possible or renovation of their students’ hostels.

“Some of the hostels are dilapidated and old, working closely with stakeholders so that the  Tertiary Education Trust Fund can improve our infrastructure,” he said. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , ,