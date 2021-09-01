40-year-old man remanded for allegedly defiling daughter in Ekiti

An Ekiti state Magistrates’ Court, in Ado Ekiti, has ordered Bejide, 40, be remanded in the Correctional centre, for allegedly defiling his daughter.

The magistrate, Mojisola Salau granted the remand order as requested by the Police prosecutor, Sodiq Adeniyi, enable him forward the duplicate case file the office of the Director of Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

Bejide was reasonably suspected have severally raped his 17- year- old biological daughter, a Senior Secondary School three (SSS3) student, between September, 2020 and July, 2021 at Ikere Ekiti.The victim, who narrated her ordeal the Police, said her father lured her a hotel in Akure, sometimes in September, 2020 and started having sexual intercourse her, a promise take her Malaysia.

According the charge, the contravened  section 31 of the Child Right Laws of Ekiti State.The Investigative Police Officer (I.P.O.) said the defendant was arrested on 21st of August, 2021 the case was reported at the .Meanwhile, the case has adjourned till Sept. 16, for mention. (NAN)

