40-year-old man remanded for allegedly defiling daughter in Ekiti

An Ekiti state Magistrates’ Court, in Ado Ekiti, has ordered Emmanuel Bejide, 40, to be remanded in the Correctional centre, for allegedly defiling his daughter.

The magistrate, Mojisola Salau granted the remand order as requested by the Police prosecutor, Sodiq Adeniyi, to enable him forward the duplicate case file to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

Bejide was reasonably suspected to have severally raped his 17- year- old biological daughter, a Senior Secondary School three (SSS3) student, between September, 2020 and July, 2021 at Ikere Ekiti.The victim, who narrated her ordeal to the Police, said her father lured her to a hotel in Akure, Ondo State sometimes in September, 2020 and started having sexual intercourse with her, with a promise to take her to Malaysia.

According to the charge, the offence contravened section 31 of the Child Right Laws of Ekiti State.The Investigative Police Officer (I.P.O.) said the defendant was arrested on 21st of August, 2021 when the case was reported at the Police station.Meanwhile, the case has been adjourned till Sept. 16, for mention. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...