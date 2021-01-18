40-year-old man in court over alleged N45m fraud

A 40-year -old man, Adepoju Olalekan , was, on Monday, arraigned before an Osogbo Chief Magistrates ‘ Court over an alleged N45 million fraud.

Olalekan, who was arraigned on a four-count charge of conspiracy, fraud, false pretence and theft, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Police Prosecutor, ASP Fagboyinbo Abiodun, told the court that the defendant committed the offences between 2012 and July 2015 in Osogbo.

Abiodun said that the defendant conspired with some persons, now at large, to defraud about 186 persons of the sum of N45 million after deceiving them on monetary grounds.

According to him, the offences contravene Sections 422, 419 and 516 of the Criminal Code, Cap. 34, Vol. II, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Peter Ogundari, prayed the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal terms.

The Magistrate, Mrs Mary Awodele, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N10 million, with two sureties each in the like sum.

Awodele said that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction, with evidence of tax payments and two passport photographs each, attached with affidavits of means.

She also said that the sureties must be civil servants not below grade level 15 in the civil service.

The magistrate, thereafter, adjourned the case till Jan. 19, for mention. (NAN)