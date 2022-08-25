40-year-old man dies in Kano fire

By Bosede Olufunmi

A 40-year-old man lost his life in an inferno at a general hospital at Badawa Layout in Nassarawa Local Government Area of Kano State on Wednesday.

Kano State Fire Service spokesman, Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi stated on Thursday that the service received an emergency call on Wednesday that there was a fire outbreak at the facility.

“On arrival we found that the fire was in a generator room where two diesel tanks, four sets of generators had been completely razed,

“The victim sustained some injuries and was taken out of the generator room unconscious.

“He was pronounced dead on arrival at the Muhammad Abdullahi Wase Specialist Hospital where he was taken for medical attention,’’ Abdullahi stated.

He added that the corpse was handed over to the police at Badawa Police Divisional headquarters. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

