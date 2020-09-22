40 coys bid for NEPZA constituency projects

Share the news













The Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) says a total of 40 companies have expressed interest to execute some of the country’s constituency projects earmarked for 2020 to be midwifed by the authority.

A statement by Mr Martins Odeh, Head, Corporate Communications NEPZA on Tuesday in Abuja said the opening of the tender for the projects was conducted via zoom with representatives of companies that submitted their bids in participation.

The projects include empowerment of girls and women on entrepreneurship and skills in Ogoja Iyala/Bekwara,/Obudu/Obanliku in Cross River North and entrepreneurship training/ grant provision for women in Osun East Senatorial District.

It includes training on Construction/Rehabilitation of Roads in Anambra North Senatorial District while the authority’s direct projects include Environmental Audit for Kano Free Trade Zone and Environment Audit for Calabar Free Trade Zone respectively.

In his remarks, Prof. Adesoji Adesugba, Managing Director of NEPZA, assured the participating companies of continued transparency and fairness until the process wasconcluded.

Adesugba, who also doubled as the chairman of the event, said NEPZA had always conducted its bidding process in line with the procurement rules, adding that such consistent positive posture had won the authority some laurels.

“This is the first time the authority is conducting this exercise via zoom and we all know why this is so.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has forced us to reduce physical contact as much as possible. But let me assure you that the process will remain transparent and fair.

“The opening of expression of interest kicks off this very important exercise that would see us engaging the most qualified companies to handle the projects that we had advertised.

“Those that have expressed interest would have the opportunity to ask questions from this moment until the final day when winners would be announced.

“Be rest assured that we would be ready to provide answers to your questions,’’ the NEPZA boss said.

Meanwhile, there will opening of tender for projects on the: Provision of Learning Materials including Science Equipment and Text books to various schools in Cross River North in October 12.

Opening of tender for Provision of Computer Set/Printers and Backups in various Schools/Purchase of Laptops and Training of Youth on Repairs in Cross River North, and Supply of Empowerment Materials for Youth and Women in Zamfara West Senatorial District will also hold in October 12.

The event was witnessed by external observers which included the Bureau of Public Procurement and a number of non-state actors.(NAN)

Related