4-Year-Old Orphan Brutalised in Nasarawa—Rights Group Demands Governor’s Intervention

A rights advocacy group, the Men Against Rape Foundation (MARF), has condemned the brutal assault of a four-year-old orphan, Ukasha, by his uncle and guardian, one Mai-Naira Abdullahi, in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital.

The foundation was outraged receiving disturbing images and videos of Ukasha’s injuries, which were inflicted on him by his uncle (Abdullahi) on Saturday, 12th April 2025, in the Galafima Phase II Area of Tudun Amber, Lafia, Nasarawa State.

According to the foundation, little Ukasha was viciously flogged by Abdullahi for dancing at a neighbourhood naming ceremony alongside other children and women.

The uncle, allegedly offended by the boy’s participation in what he considered a violation of his beliefs, subjected the child to a savage beating that left deep cuts on his back, sides, face and stomach.

Eyewitnesses described the scene as harrowing, saying the wounds remained fresh and visible even two days after the incident.

The child confirmed in a brief interview that he received no pain relief or medical treatment following the beating.

In an electronic statement signed by its Executive Director, Dr Lemmy Ughegbe and Director of Strategic Development, Dr Augustine Eigbe, the foundation described the assault as “an act that borders on attempted murder” and a gross violation of the child’s fundamental rights.

“This is not an isolated case,” the statement noted.

“Only in February this year, a student at a well-known Islamic school in Lafia was reportedly flogged to death, yet the matter was buried without justice.”

MARF called on the Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, to immediately intervene in the matter, urging the governor to ensure the rescue and safety of Ukasha, initiate a full-scale investigation into the abuse, and prosecute the guardian to serve as a deterrent to others.

“We cannot continue to normalise brutality under the guise of discipline or religious assertion,” the group said. “A society that cannot protect its children cannot protect its future.”

The foundation further appealed to the National Human Rights Commission, the Ministry of Women Affairs, and other child rights advocacy groups to rally support for Ukasha and other victims of similar abuses.