4-year-old girl drowns in well in Kano

Tragedy struck residents of Kofar Waika by Masallacin Karmawi, Kano, when a four-year-old girl drowned inside a well.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of Kano State Fire Service, Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi on Tuesday in Kano.

Abdullahi said the incident occurred on Monday afternoon.

“We received an emergency call at about 02:05p.m. from one Alkasim Ibrahim and we sent our rescue team to the scene at about 02:20p.m,” he said.

He added that the little girl who was brought out of the well unconscious was later confirmed dead.

Abdullahi said the little girl’s corpse has been handed over to the ward head of Kofar Waika, Isma’ila Yusuf.

Abdullahi said the incident was being investigated.(NAN)

