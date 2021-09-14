4 unemployed men docked for allegedly stealing wires worth N27m

Four unemployed men, on Tuesday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing coil wires worth N27 million from two warehouses.

The defendants, Chinedu Nwakolobi, 34, Uchenna Ogidi, 28, Ifeanyi Nnaji, 34, and Ekene Eze, 37, all reside at Adedayo Street, Okokomaiko, Lagos.

They are facing a four court-charge bordering on conspiracy, stealing and receiving stolen goods, to which they all pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, ASP Raji Akeem, told the court that the defendants committed the offences sometime in April at Alaba International Market , Ojo, Lagos.

Akeem alleged that the defendants burguled a warehouse and stole some wires belonging to the complainants Mr Sunday Okoli and Mr Ede Callistus.

He said that the defendants also burguled Mr Sunday Okonkwo’s warehouse and were caught in the act.

“The total worth of the wires they stole was N27 million,” the prosecuctor said.

Akeem said the offences contravened Sections 287, 309, 328 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 stipulates three years jail term for stealing, while Section 411 provides two years for conspiracy.

The Chief Magistrate , Mrs O. I Adelaja, granted the defendants bails in the sum of N2million each with two sureties in like sum.

Adelaja adjourned the case until Oct. 20, for mention .(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...