4 unemployed men docked for allegedly stealing 8 phones

August 2, 2021 Favour Lashem



Four unemployed men on Monday appeared in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing eight cell phones, worth 500,000.

The police charged Rasheed Garba, 30; Agada Asowe, 34; Rasak Akani, 28 and Ibrahim Yusuf, 41, with conspiracy, theft and breach of peace under Section 411, 287 and 168 of the Criminal Law of Lagos , 2015

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Benson Emuerhi, told the court defendants and others, at large committed the offence on July 15 at 11 a.m., at Computer Village, Ikeja.

Emuerhi said the defendants stole the brands of phones passers-by  at the computer Village

The prosecution said defendants conducted themselves in a manner likely to breach of peace.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 stipulates a seven-year jail term for the offence.

Chief Magistrate  J. A. Adegun admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of 150,000, each with two sureties each in like sum.

He adjourned the case until Aug. 8 for mention. (NAN)

