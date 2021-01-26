4 teens in court over alleged membership of unlawful society

Four teenagers were on Tuesday arraigned before a Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos over allegation of belonging to an unlawful society. The teenagers, Toheeb Owoyele; 15, Mubarak Tahir; 15, Abiodun Opeyemi; 16 and Amhed Ishola; 17, all of no fixed residential addresses, are facing a three- count charge of conspiracy, belonging to an unlawful society and intent to steal.

The defendants however pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to them.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Courage Ekhueorohan, alleged that the defendants belonged to an unlawful society known as `Aiye Confraternity’.

He told the court that the defendants committed the offences with others still at large on Jan. 8, at about 01:40 a. m. at Cele Odo-Eran Market, Itire, Surulere, Lagos. “The defendants, and other gang members still at large, roamed aimlessly around the market with the intention to steal” the prosecutor said. The alleged offences, Ekhueorohan said, violated Sections 41, 44 (1) (4) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, (Revised).

The Magistrate, Mrs M. I. Dan-Oni, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N100, 000 each, with one surety each in like sum. She ordered the prosecutor to have their addresses verified as a condition for bail and adjourned the case until Feb. 3 for trial. (NAN)