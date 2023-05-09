4 suspected criminals kidnap NUPRC worker in Eket

By Sunday Bassey

Four suspected criminals have abducted Mr Stanley Okwekwe, a management staff member of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) at Eket Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom state.

An eyewitness told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Eket that the victim was abducted at the front of his residence in Eket at about 9: 00 p.m on Sunday.

The witness hinted that the abductors had established contact with Mr Okwekwe’s wife at the time of filling this report.

It was explained that the wife had reported the incidence to the Management of NUPRC on Monday.

“The family have accepted to pay the sum of N10 million as ransom,” the witness alleged.

He said that the abductors have asked for the ransom from the wife of the victim in order to release her husband.

NAN reports incessant abduction in Eket metropolis recently.

Reacting, the State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Odiko MacDon, expressed shock at the incident.

“We will find out, but for now, I don’t have any information with me,” MacDon said.

NAN reports that one Mrs Uduak Akpan, a business woman, residing in Ata-Idung Afaha Eket in Eket Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom, was abducted on April 9. (NAN)