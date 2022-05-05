4 ships laden with petrol waiting to berth at Lagos ports

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on Thursday said that out of the 13 ships waiting to berth at Lagos ports, four were laden with fuel.

It said that the remaining nine ships waiting to berth contain bulk wheat, bulk sugar, bulk salt, frozen fish, base oil and ethanol.

The NPA in its daily Shipping Position said that another 21 ships at the ports were also discharging petrol and others.

It added that the ships were discharging bulk wheat, general cargo, frozen fish, soda ash, bulk salt, base oil, bulk gypsum, bulk sugar, butane gas and petrol.

The authority said that 23 other ships were expected to arrive at the port between May 5 and May 26.

It listed the expected items as bulk wheat, general cargo, frozen fish, bulk sugar, butane gas, bulk gypsum, jet fuel, automobile gasoline, bulk urea, base oil, ethanol and containers.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

