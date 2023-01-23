4 ships conveying petrol expected at Lagos ports – NPA

By Chiazo Ogbolu

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on Monday said four out of the 21 ships expected at the Lagos Port Complex were carrying petrol.

It added that the remaining 17 ships were carrying general cargo, frozen fish, trucks, base oil, bulk sugar, bulk gypsum, bulk wheat, container, bulk salt, jet fuel, automobile gasoline and bulk fertiliser.

NPA noted that the ships were expected from Jan. 23 to Feb. 9.

It said 13 other ships had arrived at the ports and were discharging bulk wheat, general cargo, container, petrol, bulk urea, bulk sugar, bulk coal and base oil.

Meanwhile, three ships containing base oil and petrol are waiting to berth at the port. (NAN)