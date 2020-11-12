4 ”party crashers” in court for allegedly stabbing M.C.

Four ”party crashers” on Thursday appeared in a Magistrates’ Court Gwagwalada, Abuja, for allegedly stabbing a Master of Ceremonies (M.C.) The police charged Friday Yakubu, John Amos, Ezekiel Ayuba and Mohammed Nuhu with three counts of criminal conspiracy, assault and causing grievous hurt. The prosecution counsel, Abudullahi Tanko, told the court that the complainant, Umoru Salihu, reported the matter at the police station on Oct 8. Tanko said that on Oct.7 the defendants, armed with knives, attacked the complainant’s son Kassimu Adamu, 19, who was invited as an M.C.

He said that the defendants stabbed Adamu during the attack. The police said that the victim was taken to the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital (UATH) for medical treatment. Tanko said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 97, 264 and 241 of the Penal Code. The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty.

Magistrate Yusuf Ibrahim admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N100,000 each with one reasonable surety each in like sum. Ibrahim ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and must undertake to forfeit the bail bond if the defendants jump bail. He adjourned the case until Dec 1, for hearing.(NAN)