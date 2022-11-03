4 NYSC members to repeat service year in Gombe State

By Peter Uwumarogie

Four 2021 Batch C Stream II National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members in Gombe State, have been asked to repeat the service, for absconding from their duty post.

Mrs Ada Imoni, the state NYSC Coordinator, said this at the passing-out parade of the batch on Thursday in Gombe.

Imoni said that six other corps members had had their service year extended for various misconducts.

He said however, that 1,085 corps members have passed out, after successfully completing their service year in the state.



She reiterated that the scheme remained disciplined and would not tolerate any act of indiscipline, hence the various punitive measures taken in that regard.

While addressing the outgoing corps members, Imoni advised them to remain committed to the task of nation-building and unity of the country in line with the mandate of the scheme.



She called on the outgoing corps members to leverage on skills acquired during the service year to improve their welfare.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

